Tracy, Regina Convill, - August 25, 1940 June 5, 2019 - Regina Convill Tracy passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at age 78 after fighting Lymphoma for 5 months. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 25, 1940 and received her BS in Education from Holy Family University in 1962. Regina was a Brigantine summer resident for many years and then lived in Margate after her marriage in October 1962. She taught in the Northfield schools until becoming an Air Force wife in 1968. She then successfully made homes for her family in Ocean Springs, Mississippi; Bangkok, Thailand; Honolulu, Hawaii; Fairfax, Virginia; and San Antonio, Texas (3 times). Regina is survived by her husband of 56 years, Col (Ret) George F Tracy, Jr; daughters Christine Bryan (Roger Bayard) and Kathleen Bazzel (David); and grandchildren Taylor, Kevin, Jordan, Brandon, Jameson, Nicolas, and Gianna. She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Regina Convill and her beloved grandparents John and Beatrice (Bess) Shepper. A Memorial Mass and Interment will be in San Antonio, Texas at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on June 28, 2019. A Celebration of Life for family and close friends will be held in Atlantic City at a later date. The family requests memorials be made to Clarity Child Guidance Center at ClarityCGC.org
