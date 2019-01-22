Trapani, Guido, - 102, of Ocean City, formerly of Pottstown, PA, who resided at The Shores in Ocean City, NJ, died peacefully on January 11, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Kathryn, in 2002. He is survived by his four children, Richard, Virginia, Robert, Dolores, and their spouses, Karen, Joseph, Dorothy and Leon; ten grandchildren, twenty-three great-granchildren and one great, great-grandchild. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Josephs Roman Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 24, 2019.

