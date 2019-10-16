Trautenberg, Edward (Eddie) S., - of Ventnor, a longtime resident of Ventnor, NJ, peacefully passed away on October 14, 2019. A graduate of Atlantic City High School (Class of 1939) and Temple University's School of Pharmacy, Edward was the owner of Edward's Pharmacy in Ventnor, NJ. Active in the community, he was a member of the Justice Masonic Lodge, Knights of Pythias, Congregation Beth Judah, and an associate member of the Jewish War Veterans. Edward is survived by his loving wife, Beatrice, children, Marcia (Matt), Andrea (Joel), Sherrie (Robert), David, and Stuart (Dora), as well as, ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 17 at 11:00 am at the Beth Kehillah Cemetery, 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. The family asks that contributions in his memory may be made to Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, NJ 08406, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org, or the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

