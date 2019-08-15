Trautz, Robert H. (Bob), - 82, of Somers Point, NJ passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side on August 12th. Born and raised in Philadelphia he served 4 years in the United States Air Force and later moved to Cheltenham, PA where he raised his family while working as a high-pressure welder at Philadelphia Electric Company for 33 years. He retired to Somers Point, NJ in 1996 where he enjoyed his retirement with his loving wife, Carole, of 60 years. Bob especially enjoyed boating, fishing and beach time, taking wonderful trips with his wife and friends, cars, music, gardening, rooting for The Eagles and Phillies and in his later years he became an avid reader, He was known as a "Mr. Fix-it" who had an extensive collection of tools and could build or fix just about anything and for making an excellent cocktail among his many other talents. Above all things, Bob was dedicated to his wife, Carole, and enjoyed spending time in and around their home, entertaining and spending time with family including his children and grandchildren. Bob is survived by his wife, Carole, his children Beverly Heimbach and her husband Wayne, Susan Kwiatkowski and her husband Steve and Karen Leonard and his grandchildren Kristin and her husband Barney, Rob and Jimmy. Family and friends are invited to George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ on Monday, August 19th beginning at 11:00AM for a time of visitation followed by a memorial service. "And if we cannot end our differences at least we can help make the world safe for diversity. For, in the final analysis, our most common link is that we all inhabit this small planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children's future." JFKennedy. In lieu of flowers please honor the life of Robert Trautz by reaching out and performing an unexpected act of kindness in order to make our world a better place. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Breaking
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Professional Window Cleaning and Power Washing! Serving Atlantic & Cape May www.thisguys…
Painting - Interior & Exterior · Roofing & Siding · Floor Installations · Power Wash…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.