Travis , James David, Sr., - 75, of Egg Harbor Twp., Passed away on March 23, 2019. Jim was an electrical engineer at Atlantic Electric for 33 years. He was very active in First Presbyterian Church in Ocean City. He loved motorcycling, running, biking, walking and most importantly spending time with family and friends. Jim had a Bible ministry at Atlantic County Jail for 20 years and was one of the first board members at Atlantic City Rescue Mission. He was also am adjunct professor at ACCC for 15 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Lee (nee Dickenson). His sons James Jr. (Martina) and Joshua (Nicole) and a sister, Suzanne Travis. As well as his 3 grandchildren who he loved spending time with, Kevin, Julia and Kate. Services for Jim will be held Thursday March 28 at 11:00am at First Presbyterian Church, 701 Wesley Avenue, Ocean City. Friends may call from 10:30 till the time of the service. Interment to follow at Seaside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to either First Presbyterian Church of OC or The Alzheimer's Association. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
