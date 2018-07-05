Travis, John (Johnny) Ryland, - of Egg Harbor Township, born on July 3, 1962 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late Gloria Travis and the late Stuart Wimbush, passed away at age 55 on June 24, 2018 in Mobile, AL. John was preceded in death by his grandmother, Florine Travis; and grandfather, John Travis. He is survived by his brother, Maurice (Veronica); and two nieces, Lexus and Trinity. He also leaves behind his adored dog, Miss Thang. Friends and family members may attend the memorial service on Friday July 6 from 6pm to 9pm a.m at Lovett Funeral Chapel, 404 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd, Mobile, AL.
