TRAZZERA, MICHAEL A. , - On Jan. 23, 2020. Age 74, of Of Brigantine , NJ., formerly of Phila., Pa., Devoted father of Michael (Joanne) Trazzera and Maria (Scott) Unger. Loving grandfather of Michael, Anthony, Stephen, Angelina, Christina. Brother of Peter (Diane) Trazzera. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday Eve. 7 P.M. to 9 P.M and Funeral Saturday morning 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. at Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home, Inc 2232-40 S. Broad St. Phila PA 19145 (at Wolf St.) Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. For full obituary and to share condolences go to www.gangemifuneralhome.net
