Trevethan, Jack W. "Pop Pop", - 97, of Vineland, NJ passed away quietly at home on Thursday morning, December 13, 2018. Jack was a U.S. Navy veteran of both World War II and the Korean War. Jack was born & raised in Philadelphia and was a longtime Vineland City resident. He was the son of the late Ann (Fellows) & Jack Trevethan. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 yrs., Mary (DiMaio) Trevethan, granddaughter Dawn Lee Barbaglia, as well as a longtime family friend Bobbi Bratmyer. Before retiring in 1976, Jack was employed as the Plant Engineer at the Vineland Developmental Center. Jack served as a 1st class Machinist Mate in the U.S. Navy. During his time in WWII Jack served on The USS Hank DD702 and The USS Memphis CL13. Jack always claimed 13 to be his lucky number- The USS Memphis CL13 left port one day prior to the bombing of Pearl Harbor and was ordered to return after the devastating attack. Jack also served on The USS Alaska CB1 in the Korean War. He received the Asiatic Pacific Ribbon w/3 Stars, American Theatre Ribbon, European African Middle East Ribbon, American Defense Medal, Korean Service Medal & Navy Occupation Service Medal. Jack was a longtime member of the Vineland Moose Lodge, American Legion & V.F.W. He enjoyed boating, fishing, being in his yard, bird watching, going out to eat and spending time with his daughter & son-in-law. Jack is survived by his daughter Diane Lee Fischer Cristiano & her husband Leandro Cristiano as well as many loving family friends. Relatives & friends will be received on Monday, December 17, 2018, from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland. To e-mail condolences & or tributes please visit, www.pancoastfuneralhome.com. Donations can be made to The Boys & Girls Club of Vineland, 560 Crystal Ave, Vineland, NJ 08360.
