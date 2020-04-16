Trexler, Stacy Kathleen (nee Dargan), - 63, of Ocean View, passed away on Easter Sunday April 12, 2020. Stacy grew up in Pitman, NJ and graduated PHS class of '75. She married in 1979, moved to Pittsgrove, and later ended up living "down the shore". She was a realtor at Spinosi Real Estate, moving on to Renaissance Tradeshow Ent., and then worked at Heritage Bag Co. until retirement. Stacy loved to travel with her husband, children, and grandchildren. Wine tours, boating and the beach were some of her favorite hobbies. She was a great entertainer and threw some of the best parties, especially the "Derby De Mayo". Her smile was contagious and people loved to be around her. Being diagnosed with ALS in November 2017 she never lost sight of her determination and will to survive. She taught everyone around her what it meant to love and live life to the fullest. She is survived by her husband of nearly 41 years, Jim Trexler, her children Laura Galvin (Brian), Ashley Trexler-Meyers (Sean), Jimmy Trexler (Jessica), her siblings Shawn Voss (Eric), Micki Dargan, Greg Dargan (Sue), Kerry Rooney (Paul), Shannon Owens (Brian), Dani Fink (Mark), and her 8 grandchildren which were her pride and joy, Ayden, Owen, Laney, Mara, Austin, Kira, Eamon and Liam. Stacy is preceded by her parents Joe and Helen Dargan, siblings Chris Kitchin, Patti Marsella, Jeff Dargan, and Teddy Dargan. Services will be listed at a later date. In lieu of flowers, send contributions to the "ALS Association, the Greater Philadelphia Chapter". For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
