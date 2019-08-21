Triano , Margaret Jean (nee Murray), - of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away Monday the 19th of August at Royal Suites nursing home. Born to Alexander and Margaret Murray, and originally from Kearny NJ, she was a long time employee of NJ bell, as well as a real estate agent. Jean loved baking for her family and friends, the holidays, and spoiling her great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, Russell Murray; daughter, Jean Triano; grandsons, Chris and Shawn Carboy; and 5 great-grandchildren, Heather, Jordan, Brianna, Emilia, and Bodhi. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave., Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
