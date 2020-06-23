Triboletti, Reynold J., - 75, of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones. Rey was born and raised in Hammonton and graduated from Hammonton High School in 1964. He was the owner and operator of Reytek Corp. for many years. Upon retirement, Rey loved spending time on his boat, the "Miss Lynn", watching the Washington Redskins, and most of all, making memories with his grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, Edmond and Anna Triboletti, and his siblings Kenneth and Johanna Triboletti. Rey is survived by his wife Lynn (nee Giambatista), sons Reynold Jr. (Heather), and Matthew (Lindsay) of Hammonton, and his Daughter Lauren Domzalski (Steve) of Berlin. He was also survived by his sisters Edna Burgese (Pasquale) of Lake Wales, Florida, and Carol Peterson (Jon) of Hammonton. Rey is a loving grandfather of Brooke Triboletti, Emily Vernon (Brady), Jonathan, Rey III, Michael and Cameron Triboletti, Lilly and Chase Domzalski, and great-grandchildren, Ace and Luke Vernon. Rey will be missed by his dear friend Ron Amoriello, who was like a son to him and his dog Romeo. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation Thursday from 11:00 am- 12:30 pm at the Marinella Funeral home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ. A memorial mass will be held at 1:00 pm at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Third and French Street has Hammonton NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bladder Exstrophy Research Foundation P.O. Box 13084 Newport Beach, CA 92658 or exstrophyresearch.org. COVID restrictions will be in place, mask required. To share condolences, please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
