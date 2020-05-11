Triola, Josephine R., - 58, of Hammonton, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, after an extended illness. Josie was born in the East Falls section of Philadelphia. She resided in Mullica Township for most of her adult life. Josie found pleasure in her job as a greeter at Walmart in Hammonton and Mays Landing. She was delighted to meet people and always had a smile ready for them. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing, and spending time with her family. She is predeceased by her parents, Joseph C and Rita Triola. Josie is survived by her sisters, Margaret A. Falciano (John) of Mullica Township, Jean M. Smith (Brian) of Hammonton, and Theresa N. Triola, Ed.D of Hammonton, her nieces and nephews, Jason Falciano (Crystal), Alicia Falciano, Bryce Smith and Remy Smith. Funeral Services and burial at Greenmount Cemetery will be private due to the coronavirus restrictions. Memorial Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com) Josie's spirit and smile will live forever in our hearts!
