Triola, Rita J., - 76, of Mullica Township, Rita J. Triola (nee Abriola), 76, of Mullica Township, passed away at home on Monday, February 11, 2019. Born in Hammonton, but she lived for many years in Philadelphia before moving to Mullica Township. She graduated from John W. Hallahan Catholic Girl's High School in Philadelphia. Rita worked as a Nurses Aide for the Medical College of Pennsylvania in East Falls, PA. She was the manager of Triola Blueberry Farm. Rita loved her family and friends. Her passion was assisting others. She was a volunteer for AtlantiCare Heart Heroes, American Heart Association, Bacharach Institute and Atlantic County Board of Buses. When at home, you would find her cooking and baking cakes, cookies, and pepperoni breads. Rita's favorite time to bake was at Christmas when she made her favorite Pizzelles. Rita was predeceased by her husband Joseph C. Triola and her mother Josephine Helen Triola. She is survived by her four daughters, Josephine Triola of Mullica Township, Margaret Falciano (John) of Mullica Township, Jean M. Smith (Brian) of Hammonton and Theresa Triola. Ed.D. of Hammonton, four grandchildren, Jason Falciano (Crystal), Alicia Falciano, Bryce Smith and Remy Smith. A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French Street in Hammonton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery, 124 S. First Road in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to AtlaniCare Heart Heroes, 2500 English Creek Ave., Suite 601, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.