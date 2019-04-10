Tripodi, Robin Ann (Gross), - 57, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away peacefully at home on April 3, 2019. As a teen Robin was a very smart, athletic and artistic person. She attended Holy Spirit High School and worked in her parents "Gross-Cery" store. As a young adult she enjoyed being a Mother. Her hobbies included cooking, wooden sign making, crafting and body building. Later in life she became a skilled Dealer at Trump Plaza and Caesars Casino. She is survived by her sister, Patti Coulter; her daughters, Jennifer, Jamie, and Jill Burke; her seven grandchildren; and her longtime boyfriend, Francis Champion. She is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Katherine Gross, and her sister, Beatrice Adkisson. Please contact a family member for private memorial details. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.