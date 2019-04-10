Tripodi, Robin Ann (Gross), - 57, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away peacefully at home on April 3, 2019. As a teen Robin was a very smart, athletic and artistic person. She attended Holy Spirit High School and worked in her parents "Gross-Cery" store. As a young adult she enjoyed being a Mother. Her hobbies included cooking, wooden sign making, crafting and body building. Later in life she became a skilled Dealer at Trump Plaza and Caesars Casino. She is survived by her sister, Patti Coulter; her daughters, Jennifer, Jamie, and Jill Burke; her seven grandchildren; and her longtime boyfriend, Francis Champion. She is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Katherine Gross, and her sister, Beatrice Adkisson. Please contact a family member for private memorial details. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

