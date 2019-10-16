Trivelis, Robin (Nee Tobin), - 63, of Swartmore, PA passed away suddenly on October 9, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Robin's family moved to Atlantic City, NJ in 1963. Then in 1966 they permanently settled in Margate, NJ. She attended local grade schools and graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1974. She then moved to Oregon to attend nursing school and received her degree as a Registered Nurse. Robin is predeceased by her mother Joyce Zeller and her stepfather Frank Zeller. She is survived by her loving husband Nick of Swarthmore, PA and their son, she adored, Matthew of Philadelphia PA, her father Jerry Tobin of Philadelphia, PA and her sister, Andrea Tobin of Brigantine, NJ. Also, her very special mother-in-law Anne Trivelis of Haverford, PA. There will be a private family service celebrating Robin's life at Vraim Funeral Home in Upper Darby, PA. Condolences can be shared on the Vraim Funeral Home Website.

Tags

Load entries