Trivers, Mary Elizabeth, - 71, of Brigantine, passed away at Acuity Specialty Hospital in Atlantic City, on Sunday, August 19, 2018. Born May 25, 1947 in Berkley, California. She lived in Atlantic City until 1989 and then in Brigantine until her passing. Mary received her GED in 1984 and went to college majoring in criminal justice and was on the dean's list 1985-86, Mary received her associates. In 1987 she decided she wanted to work in the medical field, Mary became a nurse in 1988 and worked for Atlantic City Medical Center until she retired in 2005. Mary touched the lives of everyone she met and Mary's knowledge in nursing and caring for people will last a lifetime. Mary is survived by two sons and their spouses: Michael C. and Jennifer (Drane) Trivers, David and Alma (Panameno) Trivers; brother, Tracy Curtis; grandchildren, Tiffany, Tristin, D.J., and Anthony; last but not least, Betty Forbes, Mary's life partner of 35 years. Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Curtis. Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 25th, from 1-2pm, followed by a 2pm memorial service at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
