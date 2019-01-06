TRIVISONNO, ROBERT, - 58, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away unexpectedly on December 29, 2018. Complete information on Tuesdays Services will appear in the Monday, January 7 2019 edition of the Press. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
