Troiano, Joan A., - 89, of Wildwood, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, while surrounded by family. Born in Philadelphia, Pa and moved to West Wildwood when she was 10 years old then eventually settling in Wildwood. She graduated from Wildwood High School in 1948. Upon graduation, she married her soulmate, Ernie Sr. They were married for 61 years and raised three sons, Ernie Jr., Gary Sr., and Jimmy. Along with her husband she operated the Holly Beach Luncheonette. Joan was a very active person in her community being the president of the Wildwood Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Sons of Italy Ladies Auxiliary, Little League, as well as her children's school activities including serving on the PTA board. Joan and her husband Ernie were proud supporters of Wildwood High School were they were very involved in the "Warrior 50" Booster Club and the Boardwalk Basketball Classic. As a result of their commitment and dedication they were honored with the Persons of the Year award. Joan was an avid golfer having two hole in ones and serving as president of the Ladies Association at the Wildwood Golf and Country Club. She helped with the Heil and Hunt Tournaments at the country club for many years along side Ada Munson. In her latter years, Joan volunteered at Cape Regional Medical Center with the Volunteers in Medicine where she was recognized as Volunteer of the Year. She loved walking (even though it was more of a slow run) which earned her the title of "The Roadrunner" by her family and friends. Joan was predeceased by her husband, Ernie Sr., parents, James and Vera McCausland, brother Bruce McCausland, brother-in-law Harry Stotz, and sister-in-law Dee McCausland. She is survived by her three sons Ernie Jr. (Donna), Gary Sr., and Jimmy. Seven grandchildren Ernie III (Kim), Ryan Sr. (Elizabeth), Eryn (Chris) Chobert, Melissa, Gary Jr. (Kayla), Jimmy, and Daryn. Ten great-grandchildren Ernie IV, Ava, Dominick, Gianni, Ryan Jr., Trevor, Addison, Gary III, Ollie, and Logan. Two brothers James McCausland and Richard (Nina) McCausland, one sister Carol Stotz and sister-in-law Jane McCausland also including but not limited to her many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12 pm Thursday, January 2, 2020, at St. Ann's Church 2900 Atlantic Ave. Wildwood, New Jersey where friends may call from 9 am - 11:45 am. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lower Township, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Warrior 50 Booster Club P.O. Box 312 Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences may be made to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
