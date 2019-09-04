Trout, David T., - 81, of Galloway, passed away on September 1, 2019, at AtlantiCare in Galloway. Born on January 19, 1938, in East Freedom, PA, he was an area resident for many years. David was a retired Major after twenty-three years from serving in the United State Air Force as a Programming Officer. He is predeceased by his parents, Howard T. and Genevieve V. Trout and his brother, Kenneth L Trout. David is survived by his loving wife, Linda Do; his daughter, Tina Mikula (Jonathan); brother, Ralph Trout; step-children, Duc Truong, Diana Truong (Mike), Chow Truong; nieces, Patricia Trout, Judith May (Mike); sister-in-law, Margie Trout; niece, Kimberly Trout - Rochelle Sheldon; grandchildren, Selina and Sinjin Benitez, and Zane Mikula; and his great-niece, Brittany Hill (Witta). A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5th from 7:00 to 9:00 PM and again on Friday, September 6th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a service starting at 11:00 AM at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at the Atlantic County Veteran Cemetery, Estell Manor with military honors. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A Superior Cleaning Company With Attention to Detail Weekly, Bi-Weekly, Construction Clean-U…
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.