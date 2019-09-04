Trout, David T., - 81, of Galloway, passed away on September 1, 2019, at AtlantiCare in Galloway. Born on January 19, 1938, in East Freedom, PA, he was an area resident for many years. David was a retired Major after twenty-three years from serving in the United State Air Force as a Programming Officer. He is predeceased by his parents, Howard T. and Genevieve V. Trout and his brother, Kenneth L Trout. David is survived by his loving wife, Linda Do; his daughter, Tina Mikula (Jonathan); brother, Ralph Trout; step-children, Duc Truong, Diana Truong (Mike), Chow Truong; nieces, Patricia Trout, Judith May (Mike); sister-in-law, Margie Trout; niece, Kimberly Trout - Rochelle Sheldon; grandchildren, Selina and Sinjin Benitez, and Zane Mikula; and his great-niece, Brittany Hill (Witta). A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5th from 7:00 to 9:00 PM and again on Friday, September 6th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a service starting at 11:00 AM at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at the Atlantic County Veteran Cemetery, Estell Manor with military honors. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

