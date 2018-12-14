Trower, Karen Louise, - 60, of Irvington, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 6, 2018, at her home in Irvington, NJ. Karen was born in Atlantic City, on September 15, 1958. She attended Philadelphia Public Schools and Atlantic City Parochial Schools. She was a graduate of Holy Spirit High School class of 1975. She attended Kean College of New Jersey, where she graduated with a Bachelors in Economics.Karen is predeceased by: her mother, Stella Mae Hatch, and maternal grandfather, Donald Donaldson. She leaves to cherish her memory: her loving husband, William of Irvington, New Jersey; grandmother, Mary Nichols; great aunt, Hortence Worthy; aunts, Marie Bateman (who helped raise her) and Florence Hyman all of Atlantic City; sisters, Gina (John) of Williamstown, New Jersey and Davida (Howard) of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; brother, Michael of York Pennsylvania; Nephews, Michael Jr, Donte, Jarrett and Amar; great nephew, Jaden; great nieces, Iyla and Dezi; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be Noon Monday, December 17, 2018, at Union Baptist Temple, Pennsylvania and Drexel Avenues, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment Egg Harbor City Cemetery, Egg Harbor City. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
