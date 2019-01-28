Trucano, Thaddine F., - 83, of Vineland, NJ passed away on January 25, 2019 after an extended illness. Mrs. Trucano was born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Thaddeus and Rosemary Horgan on March 12, 1935 and raised in Queens, NY. She has resided in Vineland since 1966. She was the wife of the late Donald A. Trucano who passed away in 2009. She was also predeceased by her brother Fr. Thaddeus Horgan, S.A. Before retiring, Mrs. Trucano was employed as a dental assistant for Dr. Richard Bradway in Vineland. She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart R.C. parish. Mrs. Trucano and her late husband were part of the original founders of the C.Y.O. (Catholic Youth Organization) and she was one of the original gym teachers at Sacred Heart School. She was an active volunteer with the House of Charity and the P.T.A.'s of Sacred Heart School, Our Lady of Mercy Academy and St. Augustine Preparatory School. Mrs. Trucano was an avid ice skater, enjoyed knitting, reading and was a member of the Fitness Connection since 1990. She is survived by her children, Patrice Hee of Millville; Mark Trucano and his wife Jeanne of Vineland; Adrianne Gonzales and her husband Tim of Annandale, VA and Sean Trucano of Vineland and grandchildren, Danielle Trucano, Andrew Gonzales, Isabella Gonzales, Nicole Schreiber and fiancé Daxel Alvarez, Kaitlyn Schreiber, Melanie Hee, Jeremy Hee and his companion Chrissy Tirado. She had one great-grandson, Ace Alvarez. She is also survived by her dear sister Maryann Troiano of Staten Island, NY and dear cousin Barbara Murphy of Philadelphia, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday evening 1/29/19 from 7:00-9:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ and again on Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:30 AM at the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish-Church of Sacred Heart, 1010 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ where her funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 11:30 AM. Entombment will be private at the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery Mausoleum at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, 1655 Magnolia Rd., Vineland, NJ 08361. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
