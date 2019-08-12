Tsikouras, Apostolos, - 80, of Ventnor, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born in Polycastano, Greece he was the son of the late Charalambos and Zoi (Siozopoulos) Tsikouras. He was the devoted husband of Xanthi (Tsiliminga) Tsikouras. Apostolos was an executive sous chef at Caesar's Casino in Atlantic City for many years. Following working at Caesar's he opened several of his own restaurants in Atlantic City and in Ventnor. Apostolos was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. He was well known to be a very hard worker and he enjoyed traveling to Greece. Apostolos will be missed and fondly remembered by his wife; Xanthi Tsikouras, son; Lambros (Andrea) Tsikouras, daughter; Irene Tsikouras, three grandchildren, sisters; Grisanty Psounou and Stella Economides. He was predeceased by a daughter; Zoi Tsikours and brother; Leo Tsikouras. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Apostolos's Life Celebration Service on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 13 S. Mt Vernon Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 at 10:00 am with viewing from 9:00 am until time of service. Please omit flowers, donations to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Interment will follow at Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Apostolos please visit www.Jeffriesandkeates.com. Services have been entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
K H COINS AND JEWELRY Buying Jewelry, Coins, Stamps, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Collectibl…
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.