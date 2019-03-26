Tubman, Barney K., - 75, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully, at his home, on March 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Susan Tubman. He is survived by his daughters, Wendy (Craig) Garwood, Jenn (Chris) Sacco, Amanda (Keith) Griffith and his six grandchildren, Ciara, Brinsley, Jakob, Kyle, Lauren and Jase, who brought great joy to his life. Barney was born in Bridgeton, NJ, then raised in Northfield, NJ and resided in Egg Harbor Township where he lived for the remainder of his life. He graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 1963 and then enlisted in the U.S. Army. Barney was an employee of Starn's/Village ShopRite, spending his 58 years there at the Somers Point and Absecon stores and then retiring from Marmora. He was a life-long member of Northfield United Methodist/Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed his league bowling for many years. Barney was a car enthusiast and a history buff who especially loved his Chevy II Nova and the Civil War. He was the kindest, caring and loving father and grandfather who will be deeply missed. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 10 am til 11 am at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church 207 Northfield Avenue, Northfield. A Service will follow at 11 am. Burial will be held in Laurel Memorial Park, Pomona. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.