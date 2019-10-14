Tucker, Jean Marie (nee Davis), - 91, of Mays Landing, NJ, born August 24, 1928 in Ocean City, NJ passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Mays Landing, NJ. She graduated from Ocean City High School class of 1946. She volunteered for St. Bernadette/St. Gianna Church in Northfield for over 20 years in the kitchen for Bingo and also loved playing Bingo there. Longtime member of Order of the Eastern Star Ocean City Chapter 81. She waitressed for over 30 years at Shafto's Restaurant in Ocean City. Predeceased by her husband Marvin E. Tucker in 1992 after 46 years of marriage, her mom Sophia Mildred Camp, her dad Ralph Davis and stepfather Walter Camp. Survived by daughters, Marvene (Gary) Goodin, Janice (nee Tucker) Wanek, sons, Walter (Debbie) Tucker and Clayton (Eileen) Tucker, 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, two brothers, Niels Camp and Roddy Davis and many nieces and nephews. As per her wishes, Relative and friends are invited to attend her graveside service on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11 o'clock in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. In Lieu of flowers the family suggest those who desire send memorial contributions to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140 or the Special Olympics, 1133 19th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. To email condolences visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

