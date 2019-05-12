Tucker, Thomas E., - 72, of Brigantine, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Affectionately known as Tommy, he was born in Atlantic City to the late Ernest D. and Clare Tucker. He was a graduate of Atlantic City High School. Tommy attended Lindsey Wilson College and he received his Bachelor's Degree from St Joseph University. Tommy taught 6th-grade math at St Philips R.C. School in Brigantine before becoming a firefighter in Atlantic City. He retired from the fire department after 20 years of service. He also was a member of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol for over 20 years. Tommy was the owner-operator of Tucker's Seafood in Brigantine. Tommy thoroughly enjoyed talking about and teaching his friends how to fish. He was an avid fisherman who won numerous awards in the many fishing tournaments he participated in. He was a lover of dogs. Tommy always could be seen driving his truck around town with his dog sitting in the passenger seat. Tommy was a member of the Brigantine Elks Lodge #2428. He was a Past Officer and he was honored to be named Elk of Year. Tommy and his crew ran the kitchen for 20 years at the Brigantine Elks Good Friday Fish Fry. Tommy was a devoted and loving husband to his beloved wife Melissa Young. He is survived by his son Eric Tucker and his wife Jill and his grandsons Carson and Finn. He is also survived by his sisters Sister Mary Ellen Tucker OSF, Marguerite Tucker and his brother William A. Tucker and his wife Jean. He will be missed by Heather and Buddy Young, the Semler family and his many friends and fishing buddies in Brigantine. Tommy is predeceased by his brothers Joseph and Michael. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tommy's Life Celebration and gathering on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:45 am at St Thomas Church, 8th Street, and Brigantine Ave Brigantine. Elks Memorial Service will at 10:50 am. Memorial Mass will follow at 11 am. Interment will be private. To share your fondest memory of Tommy please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.