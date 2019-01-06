Tuerff, Paul G. , - passed away peacefully on October 23, 2018, at the hospice unit of Chandler Hall, Newtown, PA. He was 84 years old. A resident of Ewing Township, NJ for fifty-seven years, he was born in Newark, NJ and grew up in nearby Bloomfield. He received his BA from Duke University in 1956, where, in his senior year, he was editor of the Duke Chronicle, the student newspaper. In 1958, he received his MPA from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. Following graduation, he worked as a reporter for the Passaic-Clifton Herald News, after which he served as press secretary for Congressman Gordon Canfield in Washington, D.C. He moved back to New Jersey when the Economic Opportunity Act became law and worked in the state's Office of Economic Opportunity writing proposals for New Jersey municipalities to help them participate in the community action program. He subsequently was offered a position in Atlantic City where he became director of a two-county anti-poverty agency from 1965 to 1969. In the following two decades, he wrote numerous studies and reports for legislative agencies, state departments, county governments and municipalities with Synectics, a consulting firm in Trenton, NJ which he co-founded. In addition, he wrote many federal and state aid applications for municipalities, including Long Branch, Phillipsburg and Irvington, NJ, for Compass, also a consulting firm which he formed. After his retirement from public affairs, he was employed as office manager for the Unitarian Universalist Church at Washington Crossing in Titusville, NJ, from 1990 through 1998. As an active member of his church, he also served on its Board of Trustees and several committees, for one of which he wrote seventy-five book reviews on race and racism. He served on the first Board of Trustees for Glassboro State College (now Rowan University) from 1967-1974 and on the Board of Concerned Citizens of Ewing from 1990 to 2002. An avid bicyclist, he was one of only ten riders for Anchor House when its early long distance rides were held, participating in the rides for 1981-1983. In addition to his talent for writing, he was an accomplished woodworker, a lover of jazz, a life-long reader, and a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was predeceased by his parents, Frieda and Paul Tuerff and a sister, Audrey Mayer. He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Janet, a daughter Regan and a grandson Aidan. A celebration of his life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church at Washington Crossing on Saturday, January 26th at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders, P.O. Box 5801, Bethesda, MD 20824 or to the Unitarian Universalist Church at Washington Crossing, 268 Washington Crossing-Pennington Road, Titusville, NJ 08560. A celebration of his life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church at Washington Crossing on Saturday, January 26th at 2:00 pm. 268 Washington Crossing-Pennington Road, Titusville, NJ 08560
