Tunney II, "Master" C. Richard, - 68, of Mays Landing, passed peacefully into eternal rest on December 8, 2018 with his loving wife and daughter by his side. Richard was born in Lakewood, NJ on November 20, 1950 to C. Richard and Anna "Doris" Tunney. He spent most of his life living in Weymouth and Mays Landing. He graduated from Oakcrest High School in 1969 then attended St. Joseph's Junior College, in Jensen Beach, FL, where he excelled at "surfing". Richard was self-employed most of his life as owner/operator of Village Laundry, an ice vending business and in partnership with his brothers at C. Richard Tunney, Inc. He will be remembered as having a huge heart and endless compassion, always helping those in need. He considered himself to be a "common man who drives a common van" as goes the words to one of his favorite country songs.Traveling was one of his greatest passions. He hitch hiked through Europe for 2 months at a young age, sleeping on barges and was escorted out of many towns because of his long hair. He always enjoyed ski trips, camping, mountain climbing and anything that involved the outdoors, but most of all surfing. His greatest passion was his karate training, having checked off his bucket list with a Master Black Belt in Tang Soo Do. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Debbie, his daughter Erika Valentin (Angel), his son C. Richard III (Kimberly) and four granddaughters Leah, Alyvia, Abigail and Emily. He is also survived by his Mother, Anna Doris Suglia, and his 4 brothers, Jack (Maggie), Kevin, Guy and Shannon. He is predeceased by his father C. Richard "Dick" Tunney. In memory of Richard's kind and compassionate spirit, please consider registering as an organ donor and/or make random acts of kindness part of your daily routine. A very special thank you to the staff of Holy Redeemer Hospice, especially Ernest, Barbara and Antionette for such attentive and compassionate care. SURF'S UP! TANG SOO! Arrangements will be private. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
