Turbett, William H., Jr., - of North Wildwood, NJ passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, beloved husband of the late Patricia (Lynch) Turbett, and father of four passed away at home at the age of 81. He was married to his sweetheart, Patricia, for 59 years. He was a 40-year member of Steamfitter's Local 420. He also served in the community of North Wildwood as a councilman, establishing the Joint Construction Office for all of the municipalities in the Wildwoods. In his free time, he enjoyed boating/fishing, skiing, and the Eagles with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by his children: Renee, Billy (Bernadette), Todd, Jennifer Leighton (Mark), and grandchildren Liam, Rebekah, Lizzie, Tyler, Natalie, Marley, Patrick, and Rileigh. He is predeceased by his parents, William H. Turbett, Sr., Ann (Esmond) Turbett, and brother, Joseph Turbett. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Anglesea Vol. Fire Co. #1, 201 New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ on June 29 from 1:00PM-2:00PM for those wishing to pay their respects. Immediately following, join us for Food and Drinks for "Tailgating with the Turbetts" from 2:00PM to 5:00PM to celebrate one of Poppie and Patze's favorite pastimes! EAGLES attire welcome! The funeral service was private and condolences can be sent to https://ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
