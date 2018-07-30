Tureaud, Manuela, - 90, of Northfield formerly of EHT, passed away on Saturday at Meadowview Nursing Home. Born on Dec. 6, 1927 in Mouries - South of France she was an area resident for many years. Manuela loved and enjoyed her gardening. She worked many years for AtlantiCare. She is predeceased by her husband, Calvin A. Tureaud, Sr. and her son, James Tureaud. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who would do anything for her family. She is survived by her son, Calvin A. Tureaud, Jr. and his wife, Joyce, her granddaughter, Jillian Swigert and her husband, Alex, her grandson, Brian Tureaud and his wife, Kristine and her great grandchildren; Ella and Landon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 11am at St. Katharine Drexel RC Church 6077 West Jersey Avenue, EHT. A Viewing will be held from 10am til the time of the mass. Entombment will follow at Laurel Memorial Park, Pomona. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
