Turk, Martha P., - of Tryon, NC passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Martha was the daughter of the late Porter A. and Mary McClary Parrish. Martha spent most of her working career as a software coordinator for the Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC) in New Jersey. She worked for the FAA for over 25 years. Martha had her commercial pilot license and had previously been a ground school instructor at Westside Airport in Huston, TX. In 2002, after retirement, Martha and her husband Glynn moved to North Carolina. While in North Carolina, Martha volunteered with the local Republican Party managing their website for two years. She was also a talented seamstress and loved to sew. Surviving is her husband, Glynn Turk of Tryon, NC; a son, Kyle Turk of Mount Laurel, NJ, and a daughter, Kasey Turk of Mays Landing NJ. A visitation held at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home, Houston Texas on Thursday May 30, from 12:30 2pm. Followed by a 2pm funeral service with interment immediately following at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.