Turner, Anthony John 'TJ', - 49, of Absecon, lost his battle to addiction on Friday February 1, 2019. He was born on December 14, 1969 in Somers Point NJ. He was a life-long resident of Absecon and graduated from Pleasantville High School and Vo-Tech in 1988. He was an auto mechanic by trade. Anthony was a loving, joyful, kind-hearted individual and would give anyone the shirt off his back. He enjoyed fixing and building things, fishing, crabbing, and time with his beloved dog Harli. He was predeceased by his father, Harold Turner. Anthony is survived by his loving mother, Rosemarie Turner; siblings, Annamarie Moschella and Hal (Alexis) Turner; nieces, Marie Moschella and Nicole and Melissa Esquilin; aunts, Florence (Joseph) Jones and Kathie (Bill) Heuer; cousins, Christine (Kenny) Barrows and Debby Jones, and his best friend Nestor and the loving Banto family. Visitation for relatives and friends will be on Saturday February 9, 2019, from 10-11am with a service immediately following at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave, Absecon NJ. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.