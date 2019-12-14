Turner, Betty Lou (Smith), - of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019, at Linwood Care Center, Linwood NJ after a lengthy illness. She was born on January 30, 1945, in Pleasantville, NJ. She grew up in Somers Point, NJ and graduated from high school in 1963. She lived most of her adult life in Mays Landing, NJ. Betty Lou worked for the Head Start Program as a Social Worker and Health Aide for many years. She enjoyed working with the Head Start children and interacting with their families. She often went way beyond to help a child or family in need. Betty Lou was affectionately known to many as "BLT." She loved the Lord and always wanted to share God's love with others. She was well known for her very kind heart. She enjoyed taking long drives and going to new places. She liked garage sales and finding treasures. She loved animals and especially her cats. She liked telling funny stories to make people laugh. She will be greatly missed by many and her loving spirit will always be remembered. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Turner) Owen and is predeceased by her husband, Ronald Turner and sons, Ronald Turner, Jr. and William Turner. She is also survived by her grandson, James Owen and granddaughter, Victoria Owen. A viewing will be held on Monday, December 16, from 10-11:30 AM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 11:30. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).
Breaking
Most Popular
-
'It was unreal': Mother of missing Bridgeton girl tells Dr. Phil on TV show
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
Hard Rock exec 'disappointed' in Atlantic City, says city is 'worse today'
-
Miss America denies credentials to The Press and some national media
-
Atlantic City crash causes road closure
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
Ridgway Chimney & Masonry Srvc Chimneys cleaned, repaired, relined & rebuilt. Also, …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.