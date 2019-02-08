TURNER, CATHERINE M. , - 86, of Port Elizabeth , passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. Born in Vineland, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mariam Mazzola and the wife of 44 years to the late Frank Turner. She worked at the Tuckahoe Candle Factory for many years. She survived by her daughter Connie Hessling and husband Al of Grapevine, TX, grandchildren, Bryant Williamson of San Antonio, TX, Matthew Williamson and wife Tabitha of Euless, TX, Joshua Hessling and wife Sarah of Helotes, TX and Alison Hessling of Nashville, TN, great-grandchildren, Sabrina and Harley, step great-grandchildren, Addie, Emily and Charlie and great-great-grandson Elijah, sisters, Joan Bova and husband John and Deveaux Dobson and husband Tom. Brother in law Everett Turner, along with many nieces and nephews. She also cherished being part of and loved by her best friend Violet Roe and her family. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Joe, Leonard and Bill Mazzola and sister Martha Ritzler. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Sadly missed but never forgotten. Funeral services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main Street Leesburg on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 12:00 noon with Rev. Tom Novak officiating. Interment will be in Haleyville Cemetery. A viewing will be held Saturday from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon. To email condolences please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
