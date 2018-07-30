Turner, Catherine Mary, - It is with great sadness that the family of Catherine Mary Turner (Humphreys) of Margate announces her passing on Friday, July 27, 2018 at her home in Newtonville. Katie was born on May 23, 1981 to Maria Hiltner and Duke (Evie) Humphreys. Beloved wife to Robert Turner and devoted mother to Gina Marie Turner, Katie enjoyed the comfort of family more than anything. Katie is also survived and forever remembered by her two brothers Zack Humphreys and Thomas Hiltner, sister Evyn Humphreys, grandparents Robert and Marie Navone, aunts Catherine and Rema Navone, uncle Robert Navone, father-in-law Bill Turner, and Thomas Hiltner Sr. Katie is predeceased by her uncle Vincent Navone, grandparents Ned and Rosemary "Nana" Humphreys, and mother-in-law Pat Turner. Katie loved recounting memories of times with friends and family. She found joy in bringing happiness to others through greeting cards and calls just to say hello. All who had the pleasure of her laugh and smile will forever remember Katie having the purest of hearts. A gathering and service will be held on Wednesday, August 1 from 10:30 am to 11:00 am at Wimberg Funeral Home at Galloway, located at 211 East Great Creek Road Galloway, NJ 08205. Contributions to Gina's education fund can be made at ugift529.com using code 31A-26Y.
