Turner, Donna J. (Ortlip), - 70, of Seaville, passed away on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at home. Donna was the daughter of the late Jean and Howard Ortlip and grew up in Pitman, NJ and in Strathmere, NJ. George, her husband of 33 years and she made their home in Seaville, NJ. Donna is survived by son, Benjamin Harrison; step son, George III (Kate) and step daughter, Kelly Barlow (Art). Grandmom cherished her 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Donna shared her love of the beach in Strathmere, where she grew up during the summers as a child, with all of her family. George and Donna shared a love of traveling, adventures and camping with their dogs, Tally and Winston. Camping with her Nascar Family was a yearly highlight. Donna owned the McClellan Dress Shop in Pitman and a local cleaning company in Seaville. In addition she worked in the medical field, sold insurance, and sold real estate. Donna was actively involved in the Strathmere Fishing and Environmental Club, helping every year with the kids fishing tournament. In addition to that she was on the board of CARA and Christian Women's Connection, where she enjoyed their luncheons along with her Red Hat Ladies luncheons monthly.There will be a memorial service on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the Strathmere Fire Department, 5 Commonwealth Avenue, Strathmere, NJ 08248 or the Upper Township Rescue Squad, 2028 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg, NJ 08270. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
