Turner, Helen Graham, - 111, of Linwood, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, August 2nd, 2018, at Brandall Estates in Linwood, NJ, at the young age of 111 years and 4 months. She was daughter of Edward S. Graham and Ethel Mae Bailey. Helen was born in Barclay, MD, on April 1st, 1907. She attended a one room schoolhouse through 8th grade and graduated from Sudlersville High School. She continued her education at Towson Normal School and Columbia University, where she graduated with a B.S. in Education. Helen began by teaching in a one room school in Maryland and continued her 40 year teaching career in Margate, NJ. Helen was married to Arthur Lewis Turner for 47 years. She is survived by two children, Arthur Turner, Nancy Turner Mellon (Michael); three grandchildren, Melissa Mellon Luther (Mainert), Lindsey Anne Mellon, and Michael Scott Mellon (Chelsea); three great-grandchildren, Langdon, Graham, and Jamie. A visitation will be held on Monday August 6, 2018 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM followed by a service at 11:00 AM at Christ Episcopal Church 157 Shore Road Somers Point, New Jersey 08244. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family Sudlersville, MD at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church or a children's charity of your choosing. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.