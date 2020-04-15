Turner, Thomas, Sr., - 66, passed away April 13, 2020. He was born on May 31, 1953 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Edmund Sr. and Mary (nee Spence). He was a 1971 graduate of Father Judge High School and married the love of his life, Joan (nee Ciaverelli) in 1975. Married 45 years, he will forever be remembered as an excellent provider for his wife and twin boys. Originally from Philadelphia, PA, Tom was an honored member of Teamster local 107 and Teamster local 500 for over 25 years. He spent the last 23 years of his life making memories at his home in Cape May, NJ. Tom enjoyed the time he spent most recently employed at FareFree. His love for riding the roads on his motorcycle took him to his favorite vacation spots of Lake George, NY and Maggie Valley, NC with his wife riding always by his side. Tom joins his parents Edmund Sr and Mary; his father-in-law William Ciaverelli; and his nephew Michael Carroll in heaven. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his loving wife Joan (nee Ciaverelli); his sons Thomas Turner Jr (Brianna), Brad Turner (Karen and children); his sisters Rita Henkels (Joe), Esther Hannon (Mike), Mary Loew; and brother Edmund Turner Jr (Lynne); his mother in-law Eleanor Ciaverelli; and his grandchildren Taj, Jaxon, Cooper, Flynn, Wyatt and one grandson on the way. His life will forever be remembered by many family members, nieces, nephews, friends and co-workers. He will be greatly missed by his Sunday Breakfast Riding Crew. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, where friends and family can embrace and rejoice in memories. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com. "Forever Riding Free"

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Turner, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries