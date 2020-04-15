Turner, Thomas, Sr., - 66, passed away April 13, 2020. He was born on May 31, 1953 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Edmund Sr. and Mary (nee Spence). He was a 1971 graduate of Father Judge High School and married the love of his life, Joan (nee Ciaverelli) in 1975. Married 45 years, he will forever be remembered as an excellent provider for his wife and twin boys. Originally from Philadelphia, PA, Tom was an honored member of Teamster local 107 and Teamster local 500 for over 25 years. He spent the last 23 years of his life making memories at his home in Cape May, NJ. Tom enjoyed the time he spent most recently employed at FareFree. His love for riding the roads on his motorcycle took him to his favorite vacation spots of Lake George, NY and Maggie Valley, NC with his wife riding always by his side. Tom joins his parents Edmund Sr and Mary; his father-in-law William Ciaverelli; and his nephew Michael Carroll in heaven. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his loving wife Joan (nee Ciaverelli); his sons Thomas Turner Jr (Brianna), Brad Turner (Karen and children); his sisters Rita Henkels (Joe), Esther Hannon (Mike), Mary Loew; and brother Edmund Turner Jr (Lynne); his mother in-law Eleanor Ciaverelli; and his grandchildren Taj, Jaxon, Cooper, Flynn, Wyatt and one grandson on the way. His life will forever be remembered by many family members, nieces, nephews, friends and co-workers. He will be greatly missed by his Sunday Breakfast Riding Crew. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, where friends and family can embrace and rejoice in memories. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com. "Forever Riding Free"
Most Popular
-
Following complaints from residents and contractors, construction has stopped in N.J.
-
Body of male senior citizen discovered in Vineland Walmart parking lot
-
South Jersey basketball community mourns official who died of COVID-19: McGarry
-
Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township sold for $325,000
-
Somers Point woman charged with murder of 67-year-old roommate
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.