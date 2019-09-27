Turpin, Tyler A., - 18, of Woodstown, NJ It is with great sadness that the family of Tyler "Ty" Anthony Turpin announces his passing on Monday, September 23, 2019, at the age of 18 years. A native of Woodstown, NJ, Tyler was a graduate of St. Augustine Preparatory School and a proud member of the Hermit Brotherhood. Tyler was a Cadet in the United States Coast Guard at Marion Military Academy, proudly serving his country. Tyler is survived by his father & mother, Thomas and Michele (nee Peterson) Turpin of Woodstown, NJ; his two sisters, Alexa and Abigale Turpin, also of Woodstown, NJ; his grandparents, Wilbert "Pip" & Joan (nee Beningo) Turpin of Egg Harbor City, NJ and Dallas Peterson of Bridgeton, NJ & is pre-deceased by his grandmother Arlene (nee Nardelli) Peterson; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and Prep Brothers. Friends & Family will be received from 8:30-10 am on Saturday, September 28, 2019, in the St. Augustine Prep Chapel, 611 Cedar Avenue Richland, NJ 08350. A Celebration of Tyler's Life will follow at 10 am in the St. Augustine Prep Gymnasium. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the annual scholarship fund set up in Tyler's honor. Please send donations to St. Augustine Preparatory School, 611 Cedar Avenue, Richland, NJ 08305 or online at www.hermit.com under "Give a Gift", in the memorandum please write, "in lieu of flowers, please accept this gift in memory of Tyler Turpin." Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Twp. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Florida standoff ends after police shock Atlantic City man while delivering soda
-
Pleasantville man killed in collision with road paving roller
-
Vineland teacher investigated for 'offensive' social media post related to missing girl
-
Police investigating sudden death of a dog in Egg Harbor Township
-
90-year-old woman killed in Margate car crash
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A Superior Cleaning Company With Attention to Detail Weekly, Bi-Weekly, Construction Clean-U…
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.