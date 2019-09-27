Turpin, Tyler A., - 18, of Woodstown, NJ It is with great sadness that the family of Tyler "Ty" Anthony Turpin announces his passing on Monday, September 23, 2019, at the age of 18 years. A native of Woodstown, NJ, Tyler was a graduate of St. Augustine Preparatory School and a proud member of the Hermit Brotherhood. Tyler was a Cadet in the United States Coast Guard at Marion Military Academy, proudly serving his country. Tyler is survived by his father & mother, Thomas and Michele (nee Peterson) Turpin of Woodstown, NJ; his two sisters, Alexa and Abigale Turpin, also of Woodstown, NJ; his grandparents, Wilbert "Pip" & Joan (nee Beningo) Turpin of Egg Harbor City, NJ and Dallas Peterson of Bridgeton, NJ & is pre-deceased by his grandmother Arlene (nee Nardelli) Peterson; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and Prep Brothers. Friends & Family will be received from 8:30-10 am on Saturday, September 28, 2019, in the St. Augustine Prep Chapel, 611 Cedar Avenue Richland, NJ 08350. A Celebration of Tyler's Life will follow at 10 am in the St. Augustine Prep Gymnasium. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the annual scholarship fund set up in Tyler's honor. Please send donations to St. Augustine Preparatory School, 611 Cedar Avenue, Richland, NJ 08305 or online at www.hermit.com under "Give a Gift", in the memorandum please write, "in lieu of flowers, please accept this gift in memory of Tyler Turpin." Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Twp. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com

Tags

Load entries