Turzanski, Joseph John , - 61, was called home to our Lord surrounded by love. Joe was passionate in all of his hobbies, including: fishing, golfing, auto mechanics, anything involving technology and many more. His love of music drove the self-taught guitarist to share with others everything he knew about playing his favorite instrument. Joe leaves behind many who loved him. His loving wife Colleen, daughter Kim & Anthony Console, grandchildren Brittany & Deanna, daughter Denice & Raj DasGupta, son Jason & Gina Stant, daughter Melissa Stant, grandsons Steven & Alexandra , Corey, Kevin, Landis, Liam and great grandson Jayce. Joe is predeceased by his mother and father Joseph & Wanda Turzanski, brother John and sister Estelle. In Joe's memory there will be a service for family and friends at Our Lady of the Lakes Church, 19 Malaga Rd. Collings Lakes, NJ 08094. Visitation will be held in the church on Saturday April 13, 2019 starting at 11am followed by a Christian Mass. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Joe's memory to the American Heart Association: www2.heart.org www.FertigFuneralHome.com
