Twombly, John Erik, - 51, formerly of Lower Township, passed away on October 21, 2018, in Sydney, Australia, where he had been a resident for 17 years. John loved the Flyers and football, particularly the Green Bay Packers, and carried his passion for the game to Australia where he coached young football players. He is dearly missed by his son, Jack Twombly; sister, Rebecca, nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles, many cousins, his friends and extended family in Australia. He is predeceased by his father, John "Jack" Twombly and mother, Nancy (nee McCarty); siblings, Dawn, Laura, Benjamin and Nancy. A graveside memorial to celebrate his life will be held 11 am on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Tabernacle Cemetery, Lower Twp. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to: TO WRITE LOVE ON HER ARMS TWLOHA, PO Box 2203, Melbourne, FL 32902. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com

