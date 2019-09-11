TWOMBLY, NANCY "NAN" ANN, - 49, formerly of West Cape May, passed away on Feb. 19, 2012 in Baltimore, MD. Nan was a geriatric nurse who gave comfort to the elderly and to those in their final hours but she always said that her children were her greatest accomplishment and was so proud of them. Nan had a beautiful soul and has been dearly missed by her daughters, Heather and Laura; son, Michael Urban; her three grandchildren, Raymond and Kiersten Wood, and Michael Urban III; brother, John Twombly; sister, Rebecca; nephew, Jack Twombly along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is predeceased by her father, John (Jack) Twombly; mother, Nancy (McCarty); siblings, Dawn, Laura and Benjamin Twombly. A graveside memorial to celebrate her life will be held 11am on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Tabernacle Cemetery, Lower Twp. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to: TO WRITE LOVE ON HER ARMS TWLOHA, PO Box 2203, Melbourne, FL 32902. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
