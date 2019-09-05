Tyrrell, Regina Catherine (nee Wright), - known simply as Jean to friends and Nanny Jean to her loving family passed away peacefully, on Sunday morning, August 25, 2019, in Absecon, New Jersey, at the home of her daughter and son in law, Nanci and Gary Maisano. At her passing, she was surrounded by family - her greatest treasure. She was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Her great legacy begins with her three children, James, Robert, Nanci, their spouses, and continues with 14 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The youngest of five children, Jean was born July 6, 1926, in Philadelphia to Raymond C. and Catherine Marie Casey Wright. She was married to the late Leroy B. Tyrrell and they enjoyed 68 married years together. Jean had a deep devotion to the Lord Jesus Christ. Her great faith and prayers helped to guide the course of her life. While we will miss your company, laughter, nicknames, loving hugs and moxie, we know we'll see you someday soon, and be together with you and dad again. We love you Mom! All are welcome to come celebrate Jean's wonderful life. A visitation will be held Friday, September 6th from 10:30 am- 11:30 am, followed by an 11:30 service at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
