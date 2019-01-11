Tyson, Curtis "Bro", - 72, of Pleasantville, passed away, Thursday, January 3, 2019 in Atlanticare Medical Center, Atlantic City, NJ. Curtis was born August 16, 1946 in Americus GA. Curtis retired from the City of Pleasantville after 32 years. He also worked at the Seashore Gardens Living Center for 18 years, the Boat Company for 10 years and the Meadowview Nursing Home. He is predeceased by his parents Willie and Annie Jean Tyson, his brothers, Wallace Lee Tyson, Willie Tyson, sister, Barbara Tyson-Faulkner and his pet cockatiel, "Don King." He is survived by his beloved wife, Re'nee (May) Tyson of Pleasantville NJ, stepson, Ricky May (Jenny) of Woodbridge Virginia, sister, Willie Ann Tyson- Suggs, sons, David Crawford of Atlanta GA, John Tyson of Atlantic City NJ, daughters, Linda Tyson, of Atlantic City NJ, Lawanda Tyson-Mitchell (Albert) of Houston, Texas and seven grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his father in law, Malcolm May Sr, brother in law, Malcolm May Jr., sister in laws, Bonita Walker, Sandra May and Myra May and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service celebrating Curtis's life will be held Sunday January 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Serenity Funeral Home at 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. (609)383-9994.
