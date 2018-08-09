Tzioutziouklaris, Konstantinos, - 80, of Linwood, ,"Gus" departed from us unexpectedly on Monday August 6, 2018. He was born August 24, 1937 in Avgerinos, Kozani Greece. Chasing the American dream he moved to United States where he met the love of his life Marcia. They shared 47 beautiful years together building a family as well as a business. He loved nothing more than his wife Marcia, his daughters Athina and Athanasia, his son-in-law James, his precious granddaughter Victoria and his adored pets Zeusy, Dolce Vita, Sylvia and Sooky. Nothing meant more to him than his family. His life was dedicated to their happiness, well being and joy. Gus was a prestigious and experienced building contractor. Together with his wife they established North Star Construction Company. Over the course of 39 years he engineered and built some of the most sought after homes and commercial buildings in our area. Gus held a Class 1 construction license in Atlantic City. With his knowledge and raw talent, he was able to build anything from the ground up. He was a true visionary of his craft. Gus was the cherished so to the late Athanasios and Athina Tzioutziouklaris and brother to the late Vayia Gasis (nee Tzioutziouklaris) and the late Ioannis Tzioutziouklaris. He will be terribly missed by his loving wife Marcia, his spoiled "brats"/ his beautiful daughters Athina and Athanasia, his son James Nugent and his little Koukla Victoria. He also leaves behind his beloved brother Dimitrios (Angi) Tzioutziouklaris as well as many nieces and nephews and godchildren. Gus was a true gentleman through and through. He is loved my many and will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday August 11, 2018 at Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 13 South MT Vernon Ave Atlantic City NJ 08401. A viewing will be held from 11AM to 12 Noon with services to follow. Interment Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or the American Cancer Society. Gus was truly a legend a great man that will truly be missed. To share your fondest memory please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.
