Uetz, Brian, - 44, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at his residence in Granger, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00am-1:00pm on Friday, August 10, 2018 at Palmer Funeral Homes-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Funeral services for Brian will be held at 1:00pm on Friday at the funeral home. Graveside services and burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, IN. For full obituary: www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
