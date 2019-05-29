Uhl, Miriam E., - 86, of Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Born in Philadelphia, Pa to the late Lester and Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Bevan) Uhl. She had lived in Langhorne, Pa before moving to Ocean City in 1968. Mrs. Uhl had worked at the Ocean City Golf Course for many years before her retirement. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband: Albert T. Uhl, Jr. in 2002 and her son: Albert R. Uhl, III in 2014. Surviving are her daughters: Linda K. Bacheler of Largo, FL, Carole A. Uhl, Cheryl L. (John Dever) Lindner and Lori (Bob) Lawrence all of Ocean City, NJ. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Jackie, Frankie, Jennifer, Kasondra, Amanda, Melissa and three great grandchildren: Kyilee, Luke, Levi, sister Jean Sanderson of Holiday, FL. Her funeral service will be offered Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo followed by a luncheon at Christ Fellowship Church, 3044 South Shore Road, Seaville, NJ. The family suggests those who desire send memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
