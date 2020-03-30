Uman, Martin Jay, - 66, of Maple Shade, passed away on March 26, 2020. Marty was born on November 4, 1953, in Atlantic City, NJ to Dorothy (Fishman) and Bernard Uman. An excellent student, he attended Ventnor Public Schools, after which he graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1971. Marty's hope of becoming a doctor led him to major in Pre-Med at the University of Maryland. Growing up near the beach in Ventnor, Marty became a good swimmer. He also loved fishing off the rocks in Longport accompanied by his father. From childhood through his adult years, Marty's passion remained constant - his love of playing the piano and classical music. He was a gifted musician, whose dream was to one day be a concert pianist. He loved playing in the Atlantic City High School band, performing in many shows. Marty spent countless summers and weekends helping out in his father's hardware store. However, his education, passions, and goals were abruptly interrupted by a lifelong illness. Martin is survived by his mother, Dorothy of Galloway; sister Marilyn of Mays Landing; and his aunt, Frances Levine of Ventnor. He is predeceased by his father, Bernard. A graveside service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Martin's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
