Umbenhauer, Dr. Elmer Richard, - 94, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away after a brief illness on May 18 at Cape Regional Medical Center listening to sounds of the ocean with his daughter and son-in-law by his side. He was born in Stony Creek Mills, Berks County, PA to the late Harry and Mary Umbenhauer. A four-sport scholar-athlete and 1943 graduate of Shillington High School, he was recruited by the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Athletics. Later that year, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served in the Battle of the Bulge and participated in the liberation of a Nazi concentration camp. He served in the Honor Guard at the funeral of General George S. Patton and was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor and the French Legion d'Honneur (Legion of Honor). A graduate of Albright College and Temple University's School of Dentistry, he established a successful dental practice in Birdsboro, PA. Dr. Umbenhauer later sold his practice upon starting a career with Merck Sharp & Dohme where he held various positions including Director of Medical Affairs being the first DDS at the company to lead clinical trials in medicine. After moving to Cape May County in 1994, he and his wife were actively involved at the Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor. He was also the Secretary in the South Jersey Chapter of the Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge. He is survived by two sons; Richard A. (Elizabeth) of Vista, CA, Todd H. of Souderton, PA, his daughter Lisa Jane (Steven) Novsak of Cape May Court House, and four grandchildren, Sarah (Michael) Scorzetti and Seth Umbenhauer of Souderton, Lauren Novsak of Baltimore, MD and Maribeth Novsak of Cape May Court House, his one-year old great-grandson David Scorzetti, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, June Marie Umbenhauer, two brothers, Harry and Albert, and a sister, Myrtle Ney. Plans for a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The WWII National Museum 945 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130 or a charity of your choice. For the full obituary and condolences, please visit www.radzieta.com.
