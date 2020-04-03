Umosella, Theresa S. (nee Stoner), - 90, of Elm, NJ passed away peacefully at Heritage Assisted Living in Hammonton on March 31, 2020. She was born in Woodbury, NJ and graduated from Woodbury High School in 1948. Theresa worked as a financial manager at the Wachovia Bank in Hammonton until retirement in 1992. Predeceased by her Husband Anthony J. Umosella, Parents Harry and Emily Stoner, brother, Luke Stoner, and sisters, Mary Chew and Loretta Rutter. Theresa will be missed by her daughter Diane Bates and her husband Duke of Hammonton, NJ, and son Charles "Chip" Umosella and his wife Ginger of Olney, MD her grandchildren, Scott Umosella (Jenn), Nicholas Umosella (Emily), Caroline Umosella (Cory), Warren Bates (Meghan), and Tony Bates (Marjorie) as well as her two great-grandchildren Gus and Nolan Bates. Funeral services will be held privately to the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's name to: Heritage Assisted Living, care of the Activities Department, 45 US-206, Hammonton, NJ 08037 or Samaritan Hospice at SamaritanNJ.org both places that provided Theresa with loving care. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home. To share condolences, visit marinellafuneralhome.com.

