Unsworth, Ethel Virginia Poinsett, - 93, of Marmora, passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 11, 2018 at Linwood Care Center in Linwood, NJ. Ethel (Ebbie) was born on May 14th,1925 to Harold and Winifred Poinsett on Indian Hill Farm in Wrightstown, NJ. She was preceded in death by her husband Matthew Unsworth, who died in May of 1988. Ebbie leaves behind her four children: Virginia (Bill) Millar, Matt (Kristie) Unsworth, Phil (Kellie) Unsworth, and Susan (Jim) Murphy. She was also fortunate to have many wonderful grandchildren: Liz (Jeremy), Will, Ann, Matthew, Sidney, Caitlyn, Luke (Kayla), Natalie, Olivia, Courtney, Sydney, Torey, and Emily, as well as one new great grandson, Thomas Finn. Ebbie attended one-room schools and then Woodstown High, where she graduated at age 17. She went on to Ursinus College, where she graduated at age twenty and went on to work as one of the first female engineers for Bell Telephone in Philadelphia. On the side she played piano for live radio broadcasts. After getting married and having her first child, she left the work force to become a fulltime mother, as well as a partner in her husband's business. As a mother, Ebbie was patient, kind, loving, and held high expectations of all her children; supporting them as Scout Leader, PTA President, and generous neighborhood mom. She adored her grandchildren and has left them with many important lessons and happy memories. Ebbie was involved in a number of organizations throughout her life, including the Upper township Historic Society in which she and her husband Matt restored the 1800's Friendship School in Palermo, and continued to participate even into her 90's. She was an avid knitter, reader, card player, loved the theater, and rarely missed a Phillies game (even putting on her T shirt and keeping her own stats as she watched the game from her living room)! Ebbie had a generous spirit and spent much time knitting lap robes to donate to seniors, caps to donate to seamen, as well as making donations to the church and other charities. In her younger years, she enjoyed biking trips with her husband as well as traveling to various historic sites across the country with friends and family. A funeral mass will be held at Church of the Resurrection in Marmora, NJ on Tuesday, July 17th at 11:00, preceded by a reception at the church from 10:00 11:00 and followed by a luncheon at Matt Unsworth's home in Marmora. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission or Church of the Resurrection in Marmora, both of which Ebbie supported for many years. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.